Novak Djokovic beats Yannick Hanfmann to storm into Athens final, eyes historic 101st title

Novak Djokovic is just one match away from etching his name deeper into tennis history. The 38-year-old Serbian maestro cruised into the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship final on Friday, after defeating German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4 in a commanding 79-minute display. With his undefeated 30-0 record in 2025 intact, Djokovic now stands on the brink of claiming his 101st career title in his adopted home of Greece.

Djokovic beats Hanfmann to clinch a straight-sets win in the semi-final In Friday's semi-final, Djokovic faced a tough test from German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann but emerged victorious with a 6-3, 6-4 win. The match highlighted Djokovic's ability to adapt and overcome pressure.

Hanfmann, known for his big serve and aggressive play, pushed hard. He even broke Djokovic's serve in the second set, the first time the Serb had lost serve all week. But Djokovic stayed calm, broke right back, and closed out the match efficiently.

This result improves Djokovic's head-to-head record against Hanfmann to 3-0. Their previous encounter came in Shanghai last month, where Djokovic also came out on top after a comeback.

Crowd boosts Novak Djokovic's game The Athens crowd has been a game-changer for Novak Djokovic during his debut week on Greek soil. Fans packed the stunning indoor arena, creating an atmosphere that fueled his performance.

“Thank you for filling out this amazing stadium again,” Novak Djokovic said to the crowd. “It’s my third match on centre court, but every time I walk out, I am amazed. I have played in some of the most beautiful indoor arenas in the world, but I can definitely say this is one of the top three I have ever played in.”

Snapping a semi-final drought This semi-final win ended a rough patch for Novak Djokovic. He had lost his last four semi-finals, including at Grand Slams like Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open, plus Shanghai.

“I think it was the best tennis I have played this tournament,” Djokovic added. “It came at the right time. Hanfmann poses a great threat because he serves big, has a big game, so I needed to really stay focused. I broke down in the second, but I held my composure. I am very excited for the final.”

Final awaits Saturday's championship match will see Djokovic take on either Italy's Lorenzo Musetti or American Sebastian Korda. A win would not only hand him the title in Athens but also his 101st career trophy, a remarkable achievement.

