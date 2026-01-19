Novak Djokovic clinches 100 career wins at Australian Open as he beats Pedro Martinez in first round of 2026 Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2026 Australian Open campaign in style, securing a convincing straight-sets win over Spain's Pedro Martinez in the first round at Rod Laver Arena. The 38-year-old Serbian legend triumphed 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, marking his 100th career victory at Melbourne Park and highlighting his enduring dominance on the hard courts.

This milestone win not advanced Djokovic into the second round but also shed light on several historic achievements within reach as he chases a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam men's singles title.

Novak Djokovic hits historic 100th win at Melbourne Novak Djokovic entered the match with 99 Australian Open victories, trailing only Roger Federer's record of 102. By defeating Pedro Martinez in under two hours, the 10-time champion became the first man to reach 100 match wins at three different Grand Slams. He already boasts over 100 wins at both the French Open and Wimbledon. This feat cements his reputation for consistency across surfaces and tournaments.

Advertisement

The Serb's performance was clinical from the start. He dominated with powerful serving and precise groundstrokes, winning a high percentage of first-serve points and breaking Martinez multiple times. Despite the Spaniard's efforts to extend rallies, Djokovic's experience and shot-making proved too much.

Novak Djokovic after winning the first round of Australian Open 2026

“What can I say? I like the sound of it… Centurion is pretty nice,” Novak Djokovic said.

“It’s nice to be a centurion in these numbers. History making is a great motivation, particularly in the last five, 10 years of my career. Once I got myself in a position to create history, I was even more inspired to play the best tennis," he added.

“I was very fortunate early on to encounter some people that taught me and guided me to play the long shot with my career, not to burn out too quickly, and try to have the longest career possible. I’m blessed to still be playing at this level.”

Advertisement