Novak Djokovic clinches historic 101st career title with thrilling win over Lorenzo Musetti in Athens

Novak Djokovic etched another milestone into his legendary career on Saturday, powering back from a first-set stumble to defeat Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship final. He secured his record-extending 101st career title, capping a flawless debut week on Greek soil. The 38-year-old Serb, already locked in for the Nitto ATP Finals, showcased vintage resilience to claim a victory in a thrilling encounter.

Novak Djokovic turned the tables after first-set loss At 38 years old, Novak Djokovic’s relentless determination was on full display as he battled through a contest filled with tension and tactical brilliance. Lorenzo Musetti, the talented Italian in pursuit of an ATP Finals spot, started strongly by taking the first set with powerful baseline hitting and sharp court coverage.

However, Djokovic’s vast experience and all-court game quickly turned the tide as he upped his level, unleashing well-placed serves and precise groundstrokes to dominate the second set.

The thrilling 3rd set The championship set was a rollercoaster featuring 13 break points and multiple twists, with both players refusing to yield under pressure. Djokovic’s ability to remain calm and execute in high-stakes moments proved decisive as he converted his own break points and neutralized those of Musetti to clinch a memorable victory. The 72nd title on hard courts for Djokovic also moves him level with Roger Federer for the most Open Era trophies on this surface.

Novak Djokovic on the win “An incredible battle… Three hours of a gruelling match, physically,” Djokovic said after his three-hour win. “It could have been anybody's match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I am just very proud of myself to get through this one.”

Novak Djokovic’s 101st title victory in Athens is a testament to his enduring excellence and adaptability across surfaces and decades. His masterful comeback against Lorenzo Musetti not only secured a historic milestone but also sent a clear message that he remains a formidable force on the ATP Tour as the season draws to a thrilling close.

Lorenzo Musetti’s aspirations halted but future bright While Lorenzo Musetti fell just short of his dream to qualify for the ATP Finals, his gritty performance throughout the Athens tournament confirmed his status as one of the sport’s brightest young talents. The Italian saved a match point in the semifinals and pushed Djokovic to the brink in the final, signalling a promising future for the 21-year-old.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Match statistics Aces: Novak Djokovic - 6, Lorenzo Musetti - 10

Double faults: Novak Djokovic - 3, Lorenzo Musetti - 3

First serve %: Novak Djokovic - 70%, Lorenzo Musetti - 64%

Win % on 1st serve: Novak Djokovic - 70%, Lorenzo Musetti - 66%

Win % on 2nd serve: Novak Djokovic - 64%, Lorenzo Musetti - 63%

Break points: Novak Djokovic - 4/10, Lorenzo Musetti - 3/9

Tiebreaks won: Novak Djokovic - 0, Lorenzo Musetti - 0

Receiving points won: Novak Djokovic - 36, Lorenzo Musetti - 33

Points won: Novak Djokovic - 100, Lorenzo Musetti - 93

Games won: Novak Djokovic - 17, Lorenzo Musetti - 14

Max games won in a row: Novak Djokovic - 3, Lorenzo Musetti - 3

Max points won in a row: Novak Djokovic - 7, Lorenzo Musetti - 6

Service points won: Novak Djokovic - 64, Lorenzo Musetti - 60