Novak Djokovic clinches win over Zachary Svajda at US Open 2025; keeps bid for 25th Grand Slam title alive

Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the 2025 US Open by defeating American qualifier Zachary Svajda in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The four-time US Open champion demonstrated resilience and skill to secure a win over the 22-year-old rising star.

Djokovic faced a stern test from American qualifier Svajda but displayed his trademark resilience to come back from a first-set loss and secure a convincing win. The Serbian star triumphed 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, moving confidently into the third round.

Set one thriller Zachary Svajda, impressed with his fearless baseline game and aggressive shot-making. His performance against Djokovic showcased his growth.

The match began with Svajda playing fearless and aggressive tennis, pushing Djokovic to a tiebreaker in the opening set. Djokovic struggled with his footwork and balance. Svajda took full advantage, winning the tiebreak 7-5, marking an early scare for the 38-year-old legend and showing why he is considered a rising star.

"I wasn't very happy with the kind of Tennis in the first part of the match. But credit goes to Zach for his performance," Djokovic expressed during the post-match interview.

In the remaining game, Djokovic geared up, leveraging his superior court coverage and tactical intelligence to break Svajda’s serve multiple times, controlling the pace of the rallies and reducing unforced errors, to win the next three sets consecutively.

Novak Djokovic bounced back Despite being broken in the third set and trailing 1-3 at one point, Djokovic found his rhythm through sheer determination and experience. He improved his intensity and minimized errors to outplay Svajda in the subsequent sets 6-3, 6-3, and 6-1.

Key match statistics: Aces by Djokovic: 10

First Serve Percentage: 60%

Break Points Converted: 6 out of 15

Total Points Won: 125

Double faults: 4

Historic milestone for Djokovic This win marks Novak Djokovic’s 75th consecutive victory in the first and second rounds of Grand Slam tournaments, setting an Open Era record previously held by Roger Federer. Notably, the 38-year-old is chasing his 25th major title.