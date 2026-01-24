Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer’s Australian Open record after beating Botic van de Zandschulp in third round

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open 2026 on Saturday (January 24), marking his 18th appearance in the last 16 from 21 visits to Melbourne. The 10-time champion defeated Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in a hard-fought third-round clash lasting two hours and 44 minutes. This victory equals Roger Federer's all-time record for most round-of-16 appearances at the tournament.

The Serb, aged 38, also achieved another historic feat by securing his 400th Grand Slam singles win, becoming the first player ever to reach this milestone. Chasing an 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th major overall, Djokovic showed brilliance despite physical discomfort and flashes of frustration.

Dominant start overcomes early resistance Novak Djokovic asserted control early in the first set. He saved a break point in the third game and broke serve in the following game after a lengthy rally, moving to 3-1. His serve held firm, and he converted a set point at 5-3 with a powerful service winner to claim the opener in just 42 minutes.

The second set began with Djokovic breaking twice for a quick lead. Van de Zandschulp responded with a break of his own in the fourth game. Tension peaked when Djokovic, frustrated, smashed a ball that flew dangerously close to a ball kid's head, narrowly avoiding severe repercussions from the umpire. He quickly refocused, holding serve at love in the ninth game after a forehand error from his opponent, sealing the set and taking a commanding two-sets-to-love advantage after one hour and 38 minutes.

Physical hurdles and thrilling tiebreak finish The third set tested Novak Djokovic physically. He called a medical timeout early to treat a blister on his right foot. He dropped serve in the fourth game but broke back immediately. Solid serving followed from both sides until 5-6, when Djokovic saved two set points to force a tiebreak.

The breaker delivered high drama with seven mini-breaks in the first ten points. Djokovic built a 6-3 lead and converted on his second match point when van de Zandschulp sent a forehand wide. Overall, Djokovic lost serve only twice while breaking four times, thriving in decisive moments.