Novak Djokovic hints at retirement after Australian Open 2026 final loss: ‘God knows what happens tomorrow…’

Novak Djokovic fell short in his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title in a dramatic conclusion to the 2026 Australian Open men's singles. The 38-year-old Serbian legend lost to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, on Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz's victory marked a historic milestone as the youngest player ever to complete the career Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic's emotional on-court speech Novak Djokovic delivered a gracious and reflective runner-up speech during the trophy presentation that left fans pondering his future. He congratulated Alcaraz warmly, calling his achievement "historic and legendary" and praising the young Spaniard's team and family. Djokovic also acknowledged the crowd's support throughout his career in Melbourne, where he had won 10 titles.

He admitted surprise at even reaching the final again. "I must be very honest and say that I did not think I would be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam once again," Djokovic said.

He then turned philosophical about his uncertain path ahead, “God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months. So, it has been a great ride. I love you guys.”

The words carried a poignant tone, sounding like a potential farewell to Melbourne Park. Djokovic also gave a heartfelt shoutout to Rafael Nadal, watching from the stands after his own retirement.

“I also want to speak to the legendary Rafa Nadal, who is in the stands. Obviously, it feels very weird to see you there and not here. I just want to say it has been an honour to share the court with you. To have you here watching this final, first time for me, it is a strange feeling, but thank you for being present.”

Novak Djokovic on chasing 25th Grand Slam Despite the emotional hints, Novak Djokovic showed no signs of immediate retirement. In post-match comments, he reaffirmed his belief in chasing more success. "I always believe I can," he said when asked about winning a 25th Slam. "Otherwise, I wouldn't be competing, and I said this numerous times."