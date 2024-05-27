Djokovic is having his worst season in years. At French Open, it may not matter
SummaryNovak Djokovic has yet to win a single tournament this year, but with uncertainty plaguing his rivals, he remains the favorite at Roland-Garros.
PARIS—Novak Djokovic spent his 37th birthday this week back on a clay court, celebrating a victory and being presented with a chocolate cake. Just days from the start of the French Open, the 24-time major champion was in good spirits, pacing around to share his dessert with the ball kids.