Until last week, he had only taken the court in a tournament 17 times this year as losses piled up at a higher clip than usual. In fact, nearly halfway through the year, Djokovic has won exactly zero tournaments—despite looking untouchable after his victory at the 2023 U.S. Open. His run in Australia in January ended at the semifinal stage with a four-set loss to world No. 2 Jannik Sinner. Then he was knocked off the hard courts of the Miami Open by No. 123 Luca Nardi. And since then, Djokovic has stumbled through his clay-court campaign in fits and starts: a semifinal defeat against Casper Ruud in Monte-Carlo, a round-of-32 exit from the Italian Open.