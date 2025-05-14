Novak Djokovic parts ways with coach Andy Murray ahead of French Open 2025

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and his coach Andy Murray have ended their partnership in a surprising turn of events. The announcement was made on Tuesday (May 13), about six months since the duo came together.

The pair failed to secure any titles during their partnership, prompting speculation about Djokovic’s preparations for the upcoming French Open 2025. The Grand Slam is set to begin on May 25 at Roland Garros, Paris.

The shocking split Djokovic, the Serbian star player with a record 24 men’s Grand Slam singles titles, stunned fans in November 2024 when he appointed Murray as his coach.

Murray, a retired British tennis great with three Grand Slam titles and no prior coaching experience, was an unexpected choice. Despite high hopes, their collaboration has come to an abrupt end.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram post "Thank you, Coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over the last six months on & off the court," Novak expressed in his post.

"I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together," he added.

Andy Murray on parting ways “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray said in a statement.

“I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season,” added Murray, who defeated Djokovic in the 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon finals.

A rocky start to the 2025 season The decision to part ways follows a challenging start to the 2025 season for Novak Djokovic. The partnership between the 37-year-old and Murray began on a high note with a win over Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. Murray, who retired after the 2024 Paris Olympics, brought a unique perspective to the team, having been a former world number one and a fierce competitor.

However, Djokovic’s campaign was cut short when he retired due to injury during his semifinal against Alexander Zverev. Since then, the Serbian player has struggled, losing his first match at his previous two tournaments.

What’s next for Djokovic? Djokovic faces the task of regrouping without a head coach. The clay courts of Roland Garros have historically been a tough challenge for him, who has won the tournament twice (2016 and 2021).

