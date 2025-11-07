Novak Djokovic reaches 199th career semifinal with straight-sets win over Nuno Borges in Athens

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis legend, continues to dominate at 38. On Thursday, he powered past Portugal's Nuno Borges 7-6(1), 6-4 at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship in Athens. This victory marked his 200th indoor win and propelled him into the semifinals of this ATP 250 indoor hard-court event.

What happened in the match? The quarterfinal clash lasted one hour and 44 minutes, showcasing intense baseline rallies. Both players held serve firmly through the first eight games, but Djokovic faced double break point at 4-4 in the opener. He escaped with four straight points, including big serves under pressure.

The set went to a tie-break, where Djokovic impressed. He raced to a 6-1 lead, energizing fans by rushing courtside for high-fives before clinching it 7-1. Momentum carried into the second set. After trading holds, Djokovic broke for 4-3, the match's only break, and closed out with a forehand winner down the line. He finished with 22 winners against 20 unforced errors.

Novak Djokovic, after winning the game "It was a very physical battle. I thought Nuno played a high level," Djokovic said post-match. "I was a bit surprised with how good he played. I think we went toe to toe, most of the match. Just a few points decided the winner tonight, and he deserves a round of applause for his performance."

Historic milestones Novak Djokovic has reached 199 tour-level semifinals in the Open Era, third behind Jimmy Connors (239) and Roger Federer (211). Rafael Nadal sits at 189. Remarkably, his record includes 53 Grand Slam semis and 80 at Masters 1000s, far ahead of rivals.

He is chasing his 101st title, having hit 100 in Geneva this year. Connors leads with 109, Federer 103. His Athens opener against Alejandro Tabilo was his first win over the Chilean in three tries.

What's next? Novak Djokovic will face American Marcos Giron or German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in Friday's semifinal. A title here would boost his preparation for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, starting Sunday. As a record seven-time champion, he is in the Jimmy Connors group with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur.