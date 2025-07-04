Novak Djokovic registers 99th Wimbledon win; here's look at statistics

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis player, continues to etch his name in the history books with a commanding 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 victory over Britain’s Dan Evans in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. This win marked his 99th at the All-England Club, bringing him close to a century of victories at the prestigious tournament. As Djokovic pursues a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title and a 25th Grand Slam crown, let’s dive into the key stats and records.

Djokovic vs Evans match Djokovic’s performance against Evans was a masterclass in precision and control. The 38-year-old registered a straight-set win. He fired 11 aces compared to Evans’ five and maintained an impressive 88% win rate on his first serve and 85% on his second. Converting 6 of 16 break points, Djokovic capitalized on Evans’ three double faults while committing only two himself.

Chasing Grand Slam milestones Djokovic’s victory improved his career Grand Slam win-loss record to 389-53. At Wimbledon alone, he has a 99-12 record, needing just one more win to join Roger Federer as the only player with 100+ wins at the tournament.

Notably, Djokovic already holds 101 wins at the French Open, a feat matched by Federer at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

With seven Wimbledon titles, Djokovic trails only Federer’s eight in the men’s category. His 7-3 record in Wimbledon finals (10 appearances) reflects his prowess on grass, though Federer leads with an 8-4 record in 12 finals.

New milestones At 38 years and 39 days, Djokovic became the oldest player to record a 6-0 set in men’s singles at Wimbledon since Jimmy Connors (38 years, 295 days) in 1991, according to Opta.

This achievement highlights his ability to dominate matches with the same intensity that defined his earlier career.