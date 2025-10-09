Novak Djokovic treats Aryna Sabalenka to dinner as she opens up on relationship - Check photos

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, tennis superstars, have long shared a playful friendship, often teasing each other about their dance moves and exchanging laughs on and off the court. Recently, the WTA World No. 1 opened up about their close bond, revealing they enjoyed a memorable dinner together during a training camp in Greece.

Details about the training camp in Greece While preparing for their respective tournaments, Sabalenka and Djokovic trained together in Greece, pushing each other to elevate their game. Speaking during her Wuhan Open campaign, Sabalenka shared insights into their competitive yet friendly sessions.

“I love Novak; he’s always willing to give me good advice. Training with him was great. He would shout when he won points against me, but I must say I beat him quite a few times, too,” she told Tennis365.

Sabalenka also posted a photo on social media, capturing a joyful moment with her partner, Djokovic, and his wife, Jelena, during their time in Greece.

Dinner with Novak Djokovic and clan The highlight of their time together was a group dinner that brought their families closer. Sabalenka described the evening as a delightful experience, praising Jelena Djokovic’s warmth.

“We went out to dinner together in Greece. Jelena is fantastic. We all had a great time together,” she said. The outing underscored the genuine friendship between Sabalenka and Djokovic, which extends beyond the tennis court.

Sabalenka also humorously claimed credit for Djokovic’s recent success. “I hope I was a good sparring partner; seeing his level in Shanghai, I’d say so. If he wins the title there, it will be thanks to me,” she expressed, referencing Djokovic’s strong performance at the Shanghai Masters.

Aryna Sabalenka defends Novak Djokovic’s legacy Aryna Sabalenka has consistently been a vocal supporter of Novak Djokovic, especially when it comes to discussions about his career longevity.

Earlier this summer, she urged critics to ease the pressure on the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “You guys are trying to put as much pressure as you can on Novak. Leave him alone,” she said, laughing. “He’s fit. He’s strong. Mentally and physically, I think he’s ready to play another two or three years.”