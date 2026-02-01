Subscribe

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 final: Live streaming details, time, head-to-head record and more

Djokovic vs Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026: Here is all you need to know ahead of the final clash including preview, where and where to watch the match, head-to-head records, prize money, and more.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated1 Feb 2026, 02:01 AM IST
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026(REUTERS)
Tennis fans worldwide are gearing up for an epic clash as Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final on Sunday (February 1). This blockbuster matchup at Rod Laver Arena promises high stakes, with Djokovic eyeing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title and Alcaraz aiming to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: High stakes in Melbourne

Djokovic, the 38-year-old Serbian legend, enters as the fourth seed and seeks his 11th Australian Open crown, extending his own record. With 24 Majors already, a victory would make him the outright leader in Grand Slam titles, surpassing Margaret Court's 24.

Alcaraz, the world No. 1 and top seed from Spain, chases his first Australian Open title at age 22. Winning would complete his career Grand Slam (he already has titles at Wimbledon, French Open, and US Open) and make him the youngest to achieve the feat, beating Don Budge's mark.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: head-to-head record

The rivalry stands at Djokovic 5, Alcaraz 4 after nine meetings. Their encounters feature big moments:

2025 US Open Semifinal: Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2

2025 Australian Open Quarterfinal: Djokovic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

2024 Paris Olympics Final: Djokovic won 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

2024 Wimbledon Final: Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)

2023 ATP Finals Semifinal: Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2

2023 Cincinnati Open Final: Djokovic won 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4)

2023 Wimbledon Final: Alcaraz won 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

2023 French Open Semifinal: Djokovic won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

2022 Madrid Open Semifinal: Alcaraz won 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)

When and where to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz final clash

The final is set for Sunday, February 1, 2026.

In India, fans can tune into live action at 2:00 PM IST. The game will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the final clash will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

In the US, fans can tune into the action early in the morning around 3:30 AM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Unlimited and will re-air on ESPN2. The live streaming will be available on platforms like ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, and Fubo.

Australian Open 2026: Prize money

Tennis Australia has set a new record with the 2026 Australian Open prize money, announcing a total pool of approximately $74.9 million USD. This marks a significant 16% increase from the previous year's event.

While the winner of the final showdown will receive approximately $2.79 million, the runner-up will take home approximately $1.44 million.

 
 
