Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Roger Federer predicts winner of Wimbledon 2025 semifinals clash | Watch video

Roger Federer, legendary tennis player gave his prediction about the winner of the semifinals of the Wimbledon 2025 between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. The high-stakes encounter between world No. 1 Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic has made the contest much anticipated among fans across the world. Federer gave his take in a viral video.

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head details Jannik Sinner, the 23-year-old Italian sensation, has been a brilliant form in 2025, holding the world No. 1 ranking and chasing his fourth Grand Slam title.

When it comes to their head-to-head record, Sinner has an upper hand over Djokovic with 5-4. Notably, he has won their last four encounters, including a thrilling semi-final victory at the 2025 French Open. This semifinal marks Sinner’s chance to reach his first Wimbledon final and cement his status as the sport’s next big star.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, has proven his dominance over Sinner at Wimbledon, winning their previous meetings in 2022 and 2023. The 38-year-old is defying age and aiming to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles. With 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, Djokovic is also vying to become the oldest major singles champion in history.

Advertisement

Roger Federer’s prediction In a candid moment captured by Serbian outlet Sport Klub, Roger Federer was stopped by a fan near the All England Club and asked to predict the winner of the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic semifinals. Initially, unsure of Djokovic’s opponent, Federer hesitated before offering his take.

“I think Novak,” he said.

Watch video

Advertisement

Roger Federer's presence in Novak Djokovic's game Djokovic himself acknowledged Federer’s presence during his on-court interview, humorously noting, “Well, I mean it’s probably the first time he is watching me and I won the match. The last couple I lost, so good to break the curse.”

The two shared a brief post-match conversation, with Djokovic expressing gratitude for Federer’s support: “He congratulated me and said it was a great match. It was really nice to have him around.”

Also Read | Iga Swiatek beats Belinda Bencic to storm into her maiden Wimbledon final

How to Watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match in India and the United States Fans in India can catch the Sinner-Djokovic semi-final live on Star Sports Network, with streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar. In the United States, the match will be broadcast on ESPN, with streaming options on ESPN+ and fuboTV.

Advertisement