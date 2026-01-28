Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 quarterfinal: Start time, live streaming details in India and US

Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title as he faces Lorenzo Musetti in the Australian Open 2026 quarterfinals. The 38-year-old Serbian legend, a 10-time champion at Melbourne Park, is set to meet the fifth-seeded Italian in a high-stakes clash on Rod Laver Arena.

Match schedule and start time The quarterfinal is third on Rod Laver Arena, following women's matches between Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova. The match is set to begin not before 2:30 PM AEDT local time in Melbourne.

Advertisement

For viewers in India, the game is expected to begin around 9:00 AM IST on January 28, 2026. In the US, it will likely start at 10:30 PM ET on January 27, 2026.

How to watch in India and the US In India, the match will air live on Sony Ten channels, including Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3. Fans can stream it on the SonyLIV app or website.

In the US, coverage is available on ESPN and Tennis Channel, with streaming options through their platforms or services carrying these networks.

Head-to-Head and recent form Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head 9-1 against Musetti. The Italian's lone victory came on clay at Monte Carlo in 2023. Djokovic has won the last six meetings, including straight-sets triumphs at Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics in 2024, plus a thrilling three-set win in the Athens final late 2025.

Advertisement

Djokovic has not dropped a set this tournament and got a boost from Jakub Mensik's injury withdrawal in the fourth round. Musetti reached this stage with solid wins, including over Taylor Fritz, marking his best Australian Open run yet.

Player quotes and insights Novak Djokovic reflected on his condition after a third-round scare, “There's always something that is happening with the body, but I think generally I feel as good as I have felt in a while. I cannot predict the future, I don't know how things are going to unfold from this day onwards, but I'm doing everything I can.”

Also Read | Djokovic equals Federer’s record after third round win at Australian Open 2026

Lorenzo Musetti acknowledged the challenge but expressed optimism, “Playing against Novak is always challenging, especially here, which he won many, many, many times. I think it will be a tough match, for sure. Of course, he's feeling good. He hasn’t lost a set. He had the chance to rest for a few days... But of course, we know each other pretty well because we played a lot. Just won once against him. Hopefully, I'll take my revenge because last time in Athens we were really, really close. I feel like I have another chance now.”