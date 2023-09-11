Novak Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title at US Open, beats Daniil Medvedev2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Novak Djokovic wins his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, defeating Daniil Medvedev in three sets and becomes the first player in the Open era to reach that milestone.
In the US Open final, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev of Russia had a fierce battle. Halfway through the second set, which extended for 1 hour and 44 minutes, the two tennis titans engaged in a 32-stroke rally.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message