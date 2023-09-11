Novak Djokovic wins his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, defeating Daniil Medvedev in three sets and becomes the first player in the Open era to reach that milestone.

In the US Open final, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev of Russia had a fierce battle. Halfway through the second set, which extended for 1 hour and 44 minutes, the two tennis titans engaged in a 32-stroke rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Djokovic emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 over Medvedev at Flushing Meadows. This win marked a historic 24th Grand Slam title for Djokovic.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old and the tournament's oldest male champion in the Open era, born in 1968, said “I never imagined that I would be here standing with you talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality," reported AP. He added, “But over the last couple of years, I felt I have a chance, I have a shot at history, and why not grab it if it’s presented?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Novak Djokovic takes Wimbledon revenge from Carlos Alcaraz in his ‘toughest match ever’. WATCH With this, Djokovic moved ahead of Serena Williams to claim the record for the most major singles titles won in the Open era. Margaret Court also has 24 titles, but 13 of those came before professionals were allowed to compete in Slam events.

“It obviously means the world to me," remarked Djokovic, who will reclaim the No. 1 ranking on September 11, reported AP.

“First of all, Novak, I want to ask: What are you still doing here? Come on," joked Medvedev during the trophy presentation, reported AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marked Medvedev's fifth Grand Slam final, and he now holds a record of 1-4, with two losses to Djokovic and two to Rafael Nadal. His sole victory was against Djokovic in the 2021 final at Flushing Meadows, preventing Djokovic from securing the first men’s calendar-year Grand Slam in over 50 years.

Djokovic's fourth championship win in New York, following his absence last year due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19, adds to his collection of 10 Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and three French Open titles.

He now leads the list of male Grand Slam winners, with Nadal, who has been sidelined since January due to a hip injury, trailing with 22 titles. Roger Federer, who retired last year, concluded his career with 20 titles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Novak Djokovic receives heavy fine for smashing racquet during Wimbledon 2023 final Djokovic's dominance in the most prestigious tennis events this season is evident, with an incredible 27-1 record. His only loss came at Wimbledon in July, where he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

With this victory, Djokovic will regain his No. 1 ranking on Monday, surpassing Alcaraz, the defending champion at Flushing Meadows, who was eliminated by No. 3 Medvedev in the semi-finals.