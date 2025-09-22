NXT’s Charlie Dempsey and Harlem Lewis set to compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH

NXT’s Charlie Dempsey and Harlem Lewis are headed to Japan to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion announced that the duo will participate in a high-profile event on September 23, 2025, at Tokyo’s iconic Korakuen Hall. This show will also host the final of NOAH’s prestigious 2025 N-1 Victory tournament, making it a significant stage for both wrestlers to showcase their skills.

Charlie Dempsey’s Japanese journey Charlie Dempsey, a technical wrestling standout and member of NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew, is no stranger to Japan’s wrestling slate. He previously competed for All Japan Pro Wrestling in January 2024, where he challenged for the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship but came up short.

The upcoming appearance will mark Dempsey’s debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH. His submission-heavy style is expected to resonate with NOAH’s passionate audience, potentially setting the stage for a breakout performance.

Harlem Lewis's form Joining Charlie Dempsey is Harlem Lewis, a rookie in his first year as a professional wrestler. Lewis, whose real name is Vincent Whiney, has yet to debut on NXT’s main television show but has been making waves elsewhere.

He has appeared on WWE’s reality series LFG, competed on NXT Level Up, and wrestled at EVOLVE events. In 2024, under his real name, he faced Odyssey Jones on Monday Night Raw in a losing effort, gaining valuable experience against top-tier talent.

This trip to Japan will represent a massive opportunity for Lewis to prove himself on an international stage. Competing at Korakuen Hall, a venue steeped in wrestling history, could be a defining moment for the young star.

WWE and NOAH’s growing partnership The appearance of Dempsey and Lewis in NOAH is part of an ongoing talent exchange between WWE and the Japanese promotion. In recent years, WWE stars like Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Omos, and Josh Briggs have competed in NOAH events, thrilling fans with dream matches. Conversely, NOAH’s Yoshiki Inamura had an extended run in NXT, showcasing the promotion’s talent on American soil. This collaboration has enriched both companies, blending WWE’s sports-entertainment with NOAH’s hard-hitting style.

