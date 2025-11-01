NYC Marathon 2025: Start times, streets closed and best places to cheer - All you need to know

The TCS New York City (NYC) Marathon returns on Sunday, November 2, 2025, drawing over 55,000 runners from 150 countries. This iconic 26.2-mile race winds through all five boroughs, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park. Expect nearly a million spectators cheering along the route. Here's everything you need to know for a smooth experience.

Marathon route overview The race begins on Staten Island, with runners crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn. From there, the path snakes through Queens, a quick stint in the Bronx, and finally Manhattan, culminating at Central Park's finish line.

Elite athletes, wheelchair competitors, handcyclists, and amateur runners share the course. It is a celebration of diversity and endurance, showcasing New York City's vibrant neighbourhoods.

Official start times for November 2 The race kicks off early with staggered waves to manage the massive field. Here's the full schedule:

8:00 AM – Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division

8:02 AM – Women’s Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 AM – Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:35 AM – Professional Women’s Open Division

9:05 AM – Professional Men’s Open Division

9:10 AM – Wave 1

9:45 AM – Wave 2

10:20 AM – Wave 3

10:55 AM – Wave 4

11:30 AM – Wave 5

How to watch the NYC Marathon 2025 Catch the action from home or on the go. National broadcast runs on ESPN2 and the ESPN App from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM ET, with pre-race at 7:00 AM and post-race until 1:00 PM.

In New York, tune into ABC7/WABC-TV from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For finish-line views, stream live on ABC7NY.com starting at 8:00 PM.

Enhanced security measures Following Halloween, the NYPD ramps up protection. All resources deploy across ground, air, and water, including specialized units like Emergency Service, Harbour, Aviation, Bomb Squad, and Canine teams.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch explained: "Our Joint Operations Center will be fully activated with all of our city, our state, and our federal partners and personnel there will be actively monitoring fixed and mobile cameras along the route and the surrounding area. Intelligence teams will also be monitoring social media for potential threats, and response units will be deployed citywide to investigate any reports in real time. Cops will be out there to keep you safe, but we ask everyone to stay alert."

Runner tracking and participant stats Over 55,000 participants make this one of the world's largest marathons. Track loved ones via the official NYRR App, which provides real-time updates, leaderboards, maps, and a spectator guide.

Key street closures by borough Roads close at NYPD discretion, impacting travel citywide. Main routes and embargoes include:

Staten Island Staten Island Expressway and Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge (main).

Jersey Street to Bay Street areas, plus Hylan Boulevard and Fingerboard Road segments.

Brooklyn Dahlgren Place to Nassau Avenue (main path).

Additional spots like 4th Avenue near 94th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway.

Queens 11th Street to Queensboro Bridge (eastbound main).

Queens Plaza North and 23rd Street embargoes.

Bronx and Manhattan Willis Avenue Bridge to East 135th Street in the Bronx.

In Manhattan: Queensboro Bridge to 1st Avenue, then 5th Avenue down to 90th Street, looping into Central Park via West Drive.

Family reunion zones: Central Park West streets from Columbus Circle to West 76th, plus cross streets to Broadway.

Best places to cheer runners on Prime viewing spots energize participants. In Brooklyn, 4th Avenue offers wide sidewalks and lively crowds. Queens' Vernon Boulevard provides open views near the Pulaski Bridge.