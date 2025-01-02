Kusal Perera entered history books on Thursday as the veteran Sri Lankan batter became the first from the country to reach 2000 T20I runs during the third game against New Zealand at the Saxton Oval in Nelson. On the day, Perera also record the fastest ton by a Sri Lankan batter, which was also his first in the shortest format of the game as the visitors posted 218/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Having already lost the three-match series, Sri Lanka were determined to put up a fight in the final game. As said Perera stood tall, as the left-hander clobbered the New Zealand bowlers all over the park, making most used of his dropped chances at 15 and 60. Perera was finally caught by Rachin Ravindra off Daryl Mitchell in the 19th over.

During his time at the crease, Perera stitched partnerships of 41 with Avishka Fernando (17) and then 100 with Charith Asalanka (46 off 24 balls). In fact, Asalanka was brutal too as he smashed five sixes and a four to take Sri Lanka past 200-run mark.