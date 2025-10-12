Ohio State Buckeyes crush Illinois Fighting Illini 34-16 in dominant display

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes delivered another commanding performance, dismantling No. 17 Illinois 34-16 in a Big Ten clash in a packed Memorial Stadium. The defending national champions left no doubt about their supremacy, as they overwhelmed the Illini.

The sell-out crowd in Champaign, Illinois, hoped for an upset, but by the end of the third quarter, scores of orange-clad fans were streaming toward the exits. Ohio State’s precision was too much, as they turned the game into a rout, leaving Illinois struggling.

Julian Sayin shines in the game Quarterback Julian Sayin played a significant part in the game, orchestrating the Buckeyes’ offense with accuracy. Protected by an offensive line, Sayin delivered pinpoint passes, including a flawless red-zone fade to star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. His performance has sparked early Heisman Trophy buzz, especially if he continues to connect with Ohio State’s elite receiving corps.

True freshman running back Bo Jackson also showed promise, adding depth to an already formidable attack. Ohio State’s game plan was straightforward, relying on efficiency and execution rather than theatrics.

Ohio State Buckeyes' defense overpowers Illinois Ohio State’s defense was relentless, forcing three turnovers that stifled any hope of an Illinois comeback. The Illini managed two touchdowns—the first defensive scores Ohio State had allowed since Week 3, but the game was never in doubt. By halftime, the Buckeyes had the win secured, showcasing their ability to dominate without emptying their playbook.

The Buckeyes’ defense has been a cornerstone of their success, suffocating opponents with a ferocity that leaves little room for error. Illinois, despite their top-20 ranking, couldn’t find a way to crack Ohio State’s ironclad unit.

Ohio State Buckeyes' strong position The Ohio State Buckeyes’ unyielding resolve makes them seem nearly invincible. Unless Ohio State falters against Michigan or stumbles in the Big Ten championship game against a team like Oregon or Indiana, it’s hard to see anyone slowing them down. For now, the Buckeyes remain a well-oiled machine, leaving opponents battered and fans wondering if anyone can challenge the defending champions.