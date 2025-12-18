Ohio University fires head football coach Brian Smith for serious misconduct; all you need to know

Ohio University made headlines in college football on Wednesday (December 17) by terminating head coach Brian Smith for cause. The decision came after an administrative review found he engaged in serious professional misconduct. This abrupt move ended Smith's short tenure despite a successful 8-4 season with the Bobcats. Notably, he had been placed on leave since December 1 for undisclosed reasons.
The university stated that Smith violated his employment contract by engaging in serious professional misconduct. Officials released no specific details about the allegations, leaving many questions unanswered.
"Today, Ohio University terminated the contract of Head Football Coach Brian Smith for cause. The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University," the statement read.
Smith had been on paid administrative leave since December 1, just days after the regular season ended. The school appointed defensive coordinator John Hauser as interim coach at that time. Firing for cause means Ohio avoids paying out the remaining approximately $2.5 million on Smith's five-year deal through 2029.
Smith's attorney, Rex Elliott, quickly pushed back against the decision. In a statement, he said, "We vigorously dispute Ohio University's grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith," Smith's attorney, Rex Elliott, said in a statement.
"He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name," he added.
"Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community," Elliott expressed.
This suggests a potential lawsuit could follow as Smith defends his reputation.
The timing adds uncertainty for the team. Ohio earned a spot in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against UNLV on December 23. Interim coach John Hauser will lead the Bobcats in that game, providing continuity for players during this transition.
The university announced an immediate national search for a permanent head coach.
At 45, Smith was in his first full season as a head coach. He joined Ohio in 2022 as running backs coach and passing game coordinator. He rose to associate head coach and offensive coordinator before his promotion in December 2024, following Tim Albin's departure to Charlotte.
Before Ohio, Smith coached at Washington State and had multiple stints at Hawai'i, where he played offensive line and long-snapper from 1998 to 2001. His quick ascent highlighted his offensive expertise, making the sudden firing even more surprising after an 8-4 record and bowl berth.
