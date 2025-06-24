Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA Championship Parade: Date, time, route and where to watch historic celebration

Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Championships to claim their first major professional title since the franchise relocated to the city in 2008. Led by Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star Jalen Williams, the Thunder’s win has sparked excitement. To honour this milestone by the team, Oklahoma City is hosting a parade on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this historic event.

Oklahoma City Thunder's journey to the top Oklahoma City Thunder's journey began in the 2005-06 season when the New Orleans Hornets temporarily relocated to the city after Hurricane Katrina. Despite early struggles, the Thunder quickly became strong contenders with stars like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

However, they failed to experience the championship glory. In 2012, the Thunder were defeated by the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. The following year, Westbrook’s playoff injury ended their hopes. In the year 2016, the team led the Golden State Warriors 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals but eventually lost. Now, after years of hardwork, the Thunder and their fans finally have their winning moment.

Parade Details: Date, time, and route The Oklahoma City Thunder championship parade is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 11:30 AM ET. The 90-minute event will have a route starting at NW 10th Street and N. Harvey Avenue, which will head to the south on N. Harvey to NW 5th Street and then to the west towards N. Walker Avenue. The longest stretch runs along N. Walker Avenue through Bicentennial Park to SW 3rd Street, ending near Scissortail Park on N. Robinson Avenue.

The City manager Craig Freeman advised attendees to expect large crowds, recommending they bring refillable water bottles and snacks. “Bring refillable water bottles and packaged food or snacks,” Freeman told KFOR.

Where to watch the celebration live? Before the parade, the Thunder will host a private event at Paycom Center, which will be broadcast on local news channels, the team’s app, and their YouTube channel, according to The Oklahoman. The live streaming will be available on the Thunder’s website.