Ole Miss CFP coaching staff uncertainty grows as Lane Kiffin prepares LSU for transfer portal

Ole Miss Rebels are set for their College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on January 8, 2026. However, ahead of the matchup, uncertainty surrounds key assistants. Many have committed to join former coach Lane Kiffin at rival LSU, right as the transfer portal opens, and Kiffin focuses on recruiting in Baton Rouge.

Quarterfinal clash: Rebels' thrilling upset over Georgia Ole Miss delivered a stunning 39-34 victory over No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday (January 1). Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss led a dramatic comeback, with kicker Lucas Carneiro's late field goal proving decisive. The game featured high drama, ending with a safety on the final play. Interim coach Pete Golding guided the team to this historic win, marking Ole Miss' deepest playoff run ever.

Staff split loyalty amid playoff push Key offensive coaches like Charlie Weis Jr, Joe Cox, George McDonald, and Kevin Smith signed with LSU but stayed for the playoffs. Post-Sugar Bowl, their availability for the semifinal remains unclear. Weis returned with the team and is expected to coach against Miami, but others may shift to LSU for recruiting.

Notably, some assistants are reluctant to leave a championship-contending team. Plans reportedly allow non-Weis coaches to prioritize LSU commitments, creating an unusual split in duties.

Transfer portal adds tension and tampering concerns The portal that opened on January 2 heightened the stakes. Ole Miss monitors interactions to prevent tampering, with no contact allowed between players and Kiffin. Meanwhile, Kiffin rebuilds LSU's roster, eyeing top transfers and using his portal expertise.

Player frustration and Rebels' resilience Players expressed ongoing anger over Lane Kiffin's November 30 exit. Defensive tackle Zxavian Harris said it felt "like a slap in the face" and accused Kiffin of trying to steal their shine.

"Yeah, he was just trying to steal our shine," Harris said. "That's all he's trying to do. That's all he's been trying to do is steal our shine." He added, "He was trying to be a troll. We're going to troll him. We got something for him."