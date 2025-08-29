Ollie Palmer deal: Swindon Town sign Wrexham striker in strategic move

Swindon Town have strengthened their attacking options with the acquisition of seasoned striker Ollie Palmer from Wrexham on a two-year contract. The 33-year-old has been signed following a significant injury setback to their player, Harry Smith.

Swindon Town's strategy The signing of Ollie Palmer comes at a crucial moment for Swindon Town as their star striker, Harry Smith, sustained a ligament injury in a defeat to Barnet on August 19.

Palmer, who is in great form, is expected to bring his significant experience to the League Two side. Notably, he has made more than 500 appearances across English football, and he has played for clubs such as Crawley Town, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, AFC Wimbledon, Luton Town, and Grimsby Town.

His arrival is expected to fill the void left by Smith and enhance Swindon’s attacking prowess.

Ollie Palmer on joining Swindon Town Ollie Palmer shared his excitement for joining Swindon Town, "I am really excited to sign for a club of Swindon's stature. The ambition here is clear, and I want to play my part in helping the team push up the table and compete for promotion."

"I am looking forward to meeting the lads, working with the manager, and getting started in front of the fans at the County Ground," he added.

"When I spoke with the manager, his vision for the club really stood out. The way Swindon finished last season shows what this team is capable of, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Ollie Palmer's journey with Wxeham Ollie Palmer’s departure from Wrexham comes after a three-and-a-half-year tenure. He had joined the club in January 2022 and has recorded 46 goals in 156 appearances. He has helped the club to secure three promotions on the bounce to reach the second tier of English football.

A standout moment came in February 2025, when Palmer scored two stoppage-time headers against Hull City in the EFL Cup, leading Wrexham to a 5-3 penalty shootout victory.

"I'd like to wish Ollie all the best," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. "He's been great for us over the last three-and-a-half years, and it's a good opportunity for him now to go and get first-team football again -- as well as move back closer to his family," he added.