Ollie Watkins' late double seals dramatic Aston Villa comeback against Chelsea in Premier League thriller

Aston Villa extended their remarkable winning streak in all competitions with a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (December 27). Ollie Watkins scored twice in the second half to overturn Joao Pedro's first-half opener, keeping Unai Emery's side firmly in the Premier League title race.

The result leaves Villa third in the table with 39 points, just three behind leaders Arsenal, while Chelsea remain fifth on 29 points, highlighting their struggles to convert dominance into wins against top opposition.

Advertisement

Chelsea dominate early proceedings Chelsea started brightly, controlling possession and pinning Aston Villa back with sharp midfield play and relentless pressure. Enzo Maresca's side looked comfortable, creating several chances through Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho.

Their efforts paid off in the 37th minute when captain Reece James delivered a dangerous corner. The ball flicked off Joao Pedro and nestled into the net, giving the hosts a deserved 1-0 lead. Emiliano Martínez in Villa's goal had little chance as the deflection wrong-footed him.

Despite the breakthrough, Chelsea wasted opportunities to extend their advantage before halftime.

Unai Emery's changes spark Aston Villa's revival Unai Emery responded at the hour mark with a triple substitution, bringing on Ollie Watkins, Jadon Sancho, and Amadou Onana. The move immediately injected energy into Aston Villa's attack, stretching Chelsea's defense.

Advertisement

Watkins made an immediate impact in the 63rd minute. Morgan Rogers played a precise through-ball, and after Robert Sanchez saved the initial effort, Watkins pounced on the rebound to bundle home the equalizer.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo brace fires Al Nassr to 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud

Suddenly invigorated, Villa pushed forward. Sanchez was forced into fine saves to deny Ian Maatsen and Watkins again, but Chelsea's earlier control diminished as they struggled to regain composure.

Ollie Watkins' header completes the turnaround The winner arrived in the 84th minute from another set-piece. Youri Tielemans swung in a corner, and Watkins rose unmarked to power a header into the far corner, sending the away fans into ecstasy.

Chelsea pushed desperately for an equalizer in the closing stages but couldn't breach Villa's resolute defense. The final whistle confirmed a hard-fought three points for the visitors.

Advertisement