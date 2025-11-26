Olympic flame lit in Greece, kicking off 12,000-km torch relay for Milano Cortina 2026 | Watch

The Olympic flame for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games was lit on Monday in Ancient Olympia, Greece. This event starts the torch relay, which will travel through Italy before the Games open in February 2026. The ceremony took place at the Archaeological Museum of Olympia and was led by Isidoros Kouvelos, president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee. Key attendees included IOC President Kirsty Coventry and Greek President Constantine An Tassoulas.

Details about the event Due to expected rain, the flame was lit using sunlight during a rehearsal. It was then moved to the official torch for the main event. Petros Gkaidatzis, a bronze medallist in rowing from the Paris 2024 Olympics, served as the first Greek torchbearer. He ran with Stefania Belmondo, an Italian two-time Olympic champion in cross-country skiing. Belmondo passed the flame to Armin Zoeggeler, another Italian double Olympic gold medallist.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry's statement IOC President Kirsty Coventry captured the essence of the ceremony and stated, “We are extremely happy that today’s ceremony reminds us what the Games stand for. They are about bringing people together in peaceful competition, in friendship, and in respect. As we light the Olympic flame for Milano Cortina, we will carry this light from the past to the present and into the future. And it’s a shared future that we all want to see. This is why we firmly believe in the Olympic Truce. In laying down our differences and wanting to hope for a brighter future.”

She continued: “These Games come at a critical point in our history. In a divided world that we live in today, the Games hold a truly symbolic place. And it’s our duty, our responsibility, to ensure that the athletes from around the world can come together peacefully, and that they can inspire the dreams and hopes of those around the world that are watching.”

"The power of sport unites us, and it inspires us. It also reminds us that every Olympic Games is part of a living tradition, connecting generations, cultures, and people across various generations," she added.

Other notables at the event included IOC Honorary President Thomas Bach, Greek IOC Member Spyros Capralos, Milano Cortina 2026 Organizing Committee President Giovanni Malago, and Italy's Sports Minister Andrea Abodi.

Details about the route, theme, and eco-innovation The relay, named "The Greatest Journey," highlights Italy's culture and history. It will last 63 days and cover 12,000 kilometres. The route includes all 20 regions and 110 provinces, passing 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It ends in Milan at the Opening Ceremony on February 6, 2026.

For sustainability, the torch uses bioLPG fuel made from recycled cooking oil. Each torch can be refilled up to 10 times, reducing waste and supporting the Games' environmental goals.

Next steps and historical background The flame will travel through Greece to Athens for a handover on December 4 at the Panathenaic Stadium. It will arrive in Rome on December 5, with the Italian relay starting on December 6.