’A feat that will be cherished’: PM Modi congratulates Indian men’s hockey team on Olympic bronze medal win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian men's hockey team on its historic bronze medal win at Paris Olympic on Thursday. "A feat that will be cherished for generations to come!," he posted on X social media platform.

The Prime Minister wrote, "The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics."

PM Modi lauded the team, saying, "Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players."