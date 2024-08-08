Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  'A feat that will be cherished': PM Modi congratulates Indian men's hockey team on Olympic bronze medal win
BREAKING NEWS

'A feat that will be cherished': PM Modi congratulates Indian men's hockey team on Olympic bronze medal win

Livemint

The Prime Minister wrote, “The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics.”

India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, reacts as India's players celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian men's hockey team on its historic bronze medal win at Paris Olympic on Thursday. "A feat that will be cherished for generations to come!," he posted on X social media platform.

PM Modi lauded the team, saying, "Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players."

He every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey. "...this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," he posted on Thursday.

