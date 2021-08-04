Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra progressed for the men's final at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday after attaining an automatic qualification in the Men's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A.

Everyone who watched the qualification was left impressed with the performance of the star javelin thrower. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted with a picture of Neeraj, calling it 'a star is born' moment.

Chopra's performance on Tuesday will go down as one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics, as he finished ahead of gold medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.

A star is born…. pic.twitter.com/2VwoyDqHbH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 4, 2021

Qualifying performance of 83.50 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) will advance to the final of the men's javelin throw. However, these 12 performers will be a compilation of competitors from Group A and B. The Group B qualification round will take place later in the day and the remaining throws of Group A are also happening.

Neeraj Chopra who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt.

