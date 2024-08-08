‘Aap hari nahi, haraya gaya hai’: Bajrang Punia as Vinesh Phogat quits wrestling after Olympic disqualification

Bajrang Punia, in a message posted on X on Thursday, congratulated Vinesh Phogat on the conclusion of a fine wrestling career, calling her the daughter of the country and the pride of the nation.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Live Updates

In a social media announcement on Thursday, 29-year-old wrestler Vinesh Phogat, disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being 100 grams overweight just before Wednesday's gold medal match, announced her retirement. She expressed remorse and sought forgiveness from all who had supported her throughout her career.

Commenting on Vinesh's post, Bajrang Punia wrote, “Vinesh, aap haari nahi, haaraaya gaya hai, hamaare liye sadaiv aap vijeta hi rahegi, aap Bharat ki beti ke saath-saath Bharat ka abhimaan bhi ho (Vinesh, you have not lost, you have been defeated, for us you will always be a winner, you are not only the daughter of India but also the pride of India).”

विनेश आप हारी नही हराया गया हैं, हमारे लिए सदैव आप विजेता ही रहेगी आप भारत की बेटी के साथ साथ भारत का अभिमान भी हो 🫡😭 https://t.co/oRTCPWw6tj — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 8, 2024

"Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

Vinesh's sister, Geeta Phogat, who won India's first-ever gold medal in wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2010, took to X and wrote, “Sister @Phogat_Vinesh we will always be indebted to you for what you have done for the country Your passion and struggle will be remembered for centuries. You are a role model for all girls Your saying goodbye to wrestling like this is very sad for the whole family and the whole country [sic].”

बहन @Phogat_Vinesh आपने जो देश के लिए किया है उसके लिये हम सब आपके हमेशा ऋणी रहेंगे 🙏

सदियों तक आपके जज्बे और संघर्ष को याद रखा जायेगा।

आप सभी लड़कियों के आदर्श हैं

आपका इस तरह कुश्ती से अलविदा कहना पूरे परिवार के साथ -१ पूरे देश के लिए बहुत दुःखद है 😭🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/Ei4PHN7ATp — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 8, 2024

Vinesh Phogat advanced to the finals after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. She was slated to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for exceeding the weight limit.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed surprise and disappointment regarding Phogat's disqualification. Usha affirmed that Phogat is in good physical and medical condition and expressed disappointment with the outcome.

“After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh; she is physically and medically okay. Mentally, she is disappointed. Our support staff is with her, trying their best to help her reduce weight,” PT Usha said.