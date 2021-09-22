OPEN APP
Abhinav Bindra presents adorable puppy 'Tokyo' to Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. See pics
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was presented a cute little puppy named Tokyo by Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra during a meeting earlier today. Elated on receiving the gift, Chopra said, Thank you for ‘Tokyo' who I will cherish forever. 

Meanwhile, Bindra said, I hope that “Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!

After the meeting, Chopra shared on Twitter, took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing today. Thank you Abhinav Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' who I will cherish forever!

Responding to it, Bindra said, the two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medalist. 

Neeraj Chopra became the first ever Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field after winning the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, in 2008, Abhinav Bindra became the first individual Olympic gold medallist after winning gold in Beijing Olympics.

 

 

 

