Aman Sehrawat bronze medal match: When and how to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling game

Aman Sehrawat will be looking to bring joy to the Indian wrestling community following Vinesh Phogat's tragic disqualification ahead of her gold medal bout as well as her subsequent retirement.

Published9 Aug 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Aman Sehrawat of India in action against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania. (REUTERS)
Aman Sehrawat of India in action against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Aman Sehrawat is all set to fight for a bronze medal in the semi-final of Men's 57 Kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

The wrestler will be looking for India’s first Olympics medal in wrestling when he takes on Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico in the match.

Sehrawat will be looking to bring joy to the Indian wrestling community following Vinesh Phogat’s tragic disqualification ahead of her gold medal bout as well as her subsequent retirement.

Also Read | Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule

The 21-year-old, an Asian champion, beat Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia by technical superiority in the round of 16 before outclassing former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the last eight.

However, up against Rio 2016 silver medallist Rio Higuchi of Japan, Aman lost the semi-final bout by technical superiority and will now compete for bronze.

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat enters semi-final of Men’s 57 Kg wrestling

When and where to watch the match?

Aman Sehrawat bronze medal match will be played at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris at 9:45 PM IST on Friday, 9 August.

The match will be available for free live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. Indians can also watch the live telecast of the match at Sports18.

Aman Sehrawat vs Zelimkhan Abakarov

Aman Sehrawat had beat Zelimkhan Abakarov by 12-0 on Thursday to secure his position in the semi-finals. Aman was in imperious form as he toyed with Abakarov in the second round.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: IOA announces PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker as flagbearers

The 21-year-old India locked his legs at the start of the second round and turned him over multiple times to earn eight straight points to secure a 12-0 victory.

The bout started with Aman earing a passivity point after his Russian-turned-Albanian opponent did not initiate any attacking move.

Moments later, the Indian effected a left-leg hold to earn two more points to showcase his dominance by going 3-0 up at the end of round 1.

Also Read | PM Modi speaks with silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, enquires about his injury

Aman was on song in round 2 and Abakarov, world champion in 2022, bore the brunt. The Indian's superb agility against the 31-year-old Albanian was on display as he attacked the left leg to bring him down.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 04:07 PM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

