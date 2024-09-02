Anand Mahindra reminds para-archer Sheetal Devi of his promise, ’I look forward to fulfilling...’

  • Earlier in 2023, when Mahindra tried to gift her a car, but she turned down the offer, saying she would take it when she reach the legal age to drive and its customised.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated2 Sep 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. AP/PTI(AP)

India's 17-year-old archer Sheetal Devi missed the world record by just one point on 29 August and secured the second position in the women's compound ranking round at the iconic Les Invaldis Arena during Paris Paralympics 2024.

Impressed with her performance, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra reminded Sheetal Devi on 2 September of his promise to her in 2023—giving her the car when she turned 18 in 2025.

Also Read | Nitesh Kumar wins gold in men’s singles badminton at Paris Paralympics

Earlier in 2023, when Mahindra tried to gift her a car, but she turned down the offer, saying she would take it when she reach the legal age to drive and customised.

With a video of Sheetal making the rounds on social media where she scored a perfect 10, Anand Mahindra lauded the para-archer and thanked her for her bravery.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar bags silver in men’s high jump T-47

Mahindra took to X and wrote, "Extraordinary courage, commitment & a never-give-up spirit are not linked to medals... #SheetalDevi, you are a beacon of inspiration for the country-and the entire world. Almost a year ago, as a salute to your indomitable spirit, I had requested you to accept any car from our range and we would customise it to enable your navigation. You rightly said you would take up the offer when you turned 18, which you will next year. I look forward to fulfilling that promise to you... And, of course, no one else could be my #MondayMotivation"

Here's the tweet:

After the tweet, netizens have commented too.

Here are few of them:

One wrote, "Hope the champion @ArcherSheetal got her customized vehicle."

Another wrote, "Sheetal Devi motivates all who thinks there are many problems in my life how i can achieve that... Sheetal Devi shows how hardwork and self believe can do to a person.."

"It is a proud slap on the face of people who crib about how they can’t do this and why that is impossible.. Soch liya, to samjho kar liya," a third commented.

A fourth person wrote, “It’s so inspiring to see her break barriers and set an example for everyone.”

Also Read | Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event

"Unbelievable story and achievement of this Sheetal Devi, she is inspiration of all of us," a fifth person commented.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sheetal crashed out of the last-16 in the compound women's open category at the Paralympics.

Though she garnered widespread admiration for her extraordinary skill and composure. Her precision has impressed people worldwide.

Born with phocomelia – a congenital disorder affecting limb development, Sheetal has become the youngest Indian para-athlete to participate in the Paralympics. She is the first and only female international para-archery champion without upper limbs. Also, she has become the only active female archer in the world who competes without arms.

With agency inputs.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Business NewsSportsOlympics NewsAnand Mahindra reminds para-archer Sheetal Devi of his promise, ’I look forward to fulfilling...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue