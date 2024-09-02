India's 17-year-old archer Sheetal Devi missed the world record by just one point on 29 August and secured the second position in the women's compound ranking round at the iconic Les Invaldis Arena during Paris Paralympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impressed with her performance, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra reminded Sheetal Devi on 2 September of his promise to her in 2023—giving her the car when she turned 18 in 2025.

Earlier in 2023, when Mahindra tried to gift her a car, but she turned down the offer, saying she would take it when she reach the legal age to drive and customised.

With a video of Sheetal making the rounds on social media where she scored a perfect 10, Anand Mahindra lauded the para-archer and thanked her for her bravery.

Mahindra took to X and wrote, "Extraordinary courage, commitment & a never-give-up spirit are not linked to medals... #SheetalDevi, you are a beacon of inspiration for the country-and the entire world. Almost a year ago, as a salute to your indomitable spirit, I had requested you to accept any car from our range and we would customise it to enable your navigation. You rightly said you would take up the offer when you turned 18, which you will next year. I look forward to fulfilling that promise to you... And, of course, no one else could be my #MondayMotivation"

After the tweet, netizens have commented too.

Here are few of them: One wrote, "Hope the champion @ArcherSheetal got her customized vehicle."

Another wrote, "Sheetal Devi motivates all who thinks there are many problems in my life how i can achieve that... Sheetal Devi shows how hardwork and self believe can do to a person.."

"It is a proud slap on the face of people who crib about how they can't do this and why that is impossible.. Soch liya, to samjho kar liya," a third commented.

A fourth person wrote, "It's so inspiring to see her break barriers and set an example for everyone."

"Unbelievable story and achievement of this Sheetal Devi, she is inspiration of all of us," a fifth person commented.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sheetal crashed out of the last-16 in the compound women's open category at the Paralympics.

Though she garnered widespread admiration for her extraordinary skill and composure. Her precision has impressed people worldwide.

Born with phocomelia – a congenital disorder affecting limb development, Sheetal has become the youngest Indian para-athlete to participate in the Paralympics. She is the first and only female international para-archery champion without upper limbs. Also, she has become the only active female archer in the world who competes without arms.