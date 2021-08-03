Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Andhra CM orders cash reward of 30 lakh for PV Sindhu

Andhra CM orders cash reward of 30 lakh for PV Sindhu

Premium
Indian Badminton player P.V Sindhu wins the bronze medal in the women's singles at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in Tokyo on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:12 AM IST Livemint

As per the State Sports Policy, a bronze medalist is entitled to get 30 lakhs.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to give a cash reward to the shuttler, PV Sindhu, for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics as per the State Sports Policy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to give a cash reward to the shuttler, PV Sindhu, for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics as per the State Sports Policy.

As per the State Sports Policy, a bronze medalist is entitled to get 30 lakhs.

As per the State Sports Policy, a bronze medalist is entitled to get 30 lakhs.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Before leaving for the big-ticket event, Sindhu met Jagan and the Andhra government had sanctioned two acres of land for setting up Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

The 26-year-old is now the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!