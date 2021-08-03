Andhra CM orders cash reward of 30 lakh for PV Sindhu

Andhra CM orders cash reward of ₹30 lakh for PV Sindhu1 min read . 06:12 AM IST
As per the State Sports Policy, a bronze medalist is entitled to get ₹30 lakhs.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to give a cash reward to the shuttler, PV Sindhu, for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics as per the State Sports Policy.
Before leaving for the big-ticket event, Sindhu met Jagan and the Andhra government had sanctioned two acres of land for setting up Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam.
Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.
The 26-year-old is now the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.
