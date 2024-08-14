Badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa shocked by ₹1.48 crore support claim: ‘Paid myself for personal trainer’

Ashwini Ponnappa expressed shock over claims of receiving 1.48 crore in support from the sports ministry, stating she received minimal individual assistance and paid for her own coach. The amount covered team expenses, not personal support.

Agencies
14 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Paris 2024 Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa in action during the Group C match (Image: Reuters)
Paris 2024 Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa in action during the Group C match (Image: Reuters)

Indian doubles badminton specialist Ashwini Ponnappa has said that she received no individual financial assistance from the sports ministry in the build up to Paris Olympics, adding that her request for a coach was turned down ahead of the just-concluded Games.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) released a document outlining the financial assistance given to Indian athletes preparing for Paris. According to the document, Ashwini received 4,50,000 through TOPS and 1,48,04,080 under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC). This support covered the purchase of Game Ready recovery equipment, participation in international competitions, and a sparring partner in the Tokyo cycle.

While speaking to news agency PTI, she said, “I'm absolutely shocked. I don't mind not getting money but telling the nation that I got money is ridiculous. I haven't received it. Like if you're talking about national camp, then that 1.5 Crore is spent on all the campers.”

"I don't have a specific coach. As for my personalised trainer, I'm paying for him myself. I'm not taking money from anyone. I've played on my own until November (2023).

“I was included as part of TOPS scheme only after qualifying for the Paris 2024 Games till the Olympic Games, that’s it.”

Ashwini, 34, has been one of the top Indian doubles player, having won a gold, a silver and a bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively. She has also competed in the London and Rio Olympics with Jwala Gutta.

As reported by PTI, a SAI source clarified that the 1.48 crore expenditure was allocated to cover Ponnappa's travel, accommodation, meals, competition fees, and daily allowances for all the events she participated in as a member of the Indian team during the Paris cycle.

"The 1.48 crore has been spent on her on travel, stay, food, competition fee, DA in all the competitions that she participated in as part of the Indian team in the Paris cycle. This money is given to BAI as part of ACTC."

A series of good performances helped them seal their Paris berth, after which the duo were included in the TOPS scheme in May this year.

Ashwini further told PTI, “The ministry has always supported me. I've been part of the team for years and I'm grateful for the support I've received.”

"The last year I haven't been supported and it's ok. But you can't say I've been given 1.5 crore, if it's over four years, fair enough. As I was TOPS when I was partnering Sikki."

Playing her third Olympics, Ashwini was left in tears after she and her partner Tanisha couldn't win a single match to make an unceremonious exit from the group stage. "I haven't played well, irrespective of the coach not being there, I take responsibility for that. But you can't say I'm getting this amount when I haven't even got this amount," she said.

(With all inputs from PTI)

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM IST
