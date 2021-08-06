Wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg) entered the semifinals of the Olympic Games, defeating Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi in the last eight stage.

Bajrang Punia, the last medal hope for India in wrestling at the ongoing Olympics, moved to the men's free-style 65kg quarterfinals after just about managing to go past Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his opening bout, here on Friday.

A timely take-down move just before the end of the first period put the Indian ahead 3-1 but Akmataliev ran Bajrang close in the second period, getting two push-out points to level the scores.

Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh is confident his son will definitely bring a medal for India from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I spoke to Bajrang, he was very happy. I asked him to bring gold. He will do his best. I am sure he will bring the medal and country's wishes are with Bajrang. He will prove his caliber," Balwan Singh told ANI on Friday.

