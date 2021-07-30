Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) today assured of medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after she had defeated Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen 4-1 to enter the semifinals.

The 23-year-old showed great poise in a tense contest.Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian championships bronze-medallist.The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.

She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

The youngster, who was laid low by COVID-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent up emotions finally getting the better of her.

India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Borgohain would look to better that.

The Guwahati-based boxer had started out as a kick-boxer before Assamese coach Padam Boro steered her towards boxing.

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

