Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in Olympics on Wednesday after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport.

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance.

The Assam boxer also coped a one point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions.

The Indian's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots.

The third round was especially punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout.

