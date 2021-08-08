Edtech startup BYJU'S today announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra following his gold medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

The startup also announced ₹1 crore for each of the other six medallists, who brought laurels to the country at the Games.

"Making further strides into encouraging players across sports disciplines, the company has announced ₹2 crores for Neeraj Chopra and ₹1 crore each for Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia," a release said.

"Sports has a critical role to play in nation-building and it’s time that we celebrate our Olympic heroes, not just once in 4 years, but every single day," Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO said.

Chopra on Saturday produced a throw of 87.58m in the finals at the Tokyo Games to claim the country's first track-and-field medal and become only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

His win also took India's medal tally at Tokyo to seven, making it the best ever Games for the country.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise will be honouring Neeraj Chopra as the javelin thrower won a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"To commemorate this special and historic feat, on behalf of the fans Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd., India's much loved and celebrated sports team and Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni extend their wishes to Neeraj Chopra, a Junior Commissioned Officer in Indian Army," said CSK in an official statement.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a special cash reward of ₹2 crore for athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Manipur State Cabinet has decided to extend a reward of ₹one crore to Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for his historic win and specular performance as a javelin thrower.





