Carlos Alcaraz opens up on teaming with Rafael Nadal for Paris Olympics: ’Dream to play with Rafa..’

With just a day left for the Paris Olympics to begin officially, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on 25 July said that it is a dream to play doubles competition for Spain alongside legendary Rafael Nadal.

According to details, Alcaraz and Nadal will participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics as men's doubles partners. Alcaraz and Nadal are considered to be one of the most powerful teams in the men's doubles category.

Speaking on being teamed up with 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, Alcaraz said, as quoted news agency ANI quoted ATP official website, "I am so excited as I arrive at the Games. I am less experienced, but I hope to adapt quickly to doubles. For me, it is a dream to play with Rafa. The road is difficult but exciting. I'm going to enjoy it as much as possible. We hope to play many matches together. It will be something I never forget."

Nadal lost in the finals of the Nordea Open just recently to Nuno Borges, while Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon.

On playing with Alcaraz, Nadal said, “The Olympic Games is the biggest event. We will be making an effort to ensure we can leave with the peace of mind that we have tried to go as far as possible. We have not been able to prepare like other pairs, but we have confidence in Carlos' form. I hope that last week, when I spent a lot of time on court, helps me physically raise the level so that this works.”

He added that it will be interesting opportunity to learn from younger generations.

"It reminds you of when you were 20. It is amazing to see him experience his first Olympic Games knowing that he is one of the star attractions, something he copes with amazingly well."

"He shows what a professional he is in the way he is with teammates, and that is the legacy you leave in sport and for those teammates. He always has a smile and he is happy to talk to anyone. It is great to have role models like him," Nadal concluded about Alcaraz.

The young Spainard Alcaraz said that he has everything to learn from Nadal.

"The way he competes, his grit on court, never giving up on a single point... His ability to turn problems on their head is admirable and I always try to follow his example on and off the court. His humility, with everything he has achieved, is certainly commendable," he added.

The tennis events at the Olympics will be taking place from July 27 to August 4.