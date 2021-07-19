Covid-related problems mount as athletes and officials arrive for Tokyo Olympics

Some have been ensnared by protocols even before stepping on Japanese soil. USA Basketball was days away from leaving for the Olympics when Bradley Beal was suddenly ruled unable to participate, which suggests the National Basketball Association star tested positive in training camp. The U.S. team was already traveling to Tokyo without three players, who are planning to hop on a plane after the NBA Finals. But the league is now dealing with its own Covid worries, as players, coaches, referees and television analysts have been sidelined in the past week.

