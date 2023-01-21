Cricket in Olympics 2028: ICC suggests 6-team T20 contest for men, women2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:10 PM IST
T20 was suggested as the format because LA28 and the IOC had both informed the ICC that the format should be one in which a world championship is held (which would exclude T10, for example), has a brief duration (which excludes ODIs), and has a sizable amount of spectator engagement
In an effort to get cricket into the major international sporting events, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has recommended six-team T20 competitions for both men and women to the Los Angeles Olympic Games organising committee (LA28).
