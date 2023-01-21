Cricket in Olympics 2028: ICC suggests 6-team T20 contest for men, women

The IOC's effort to become more cost-effective, which it has outlined as part of its strategic plan named 'Olympic Agenda 2020 5', is the primary reason why the ICC recommends six-team events. It has established that minimising inflated team sizes across disciplines, as well as the overall contingents, is the best method to reduce costs. As a result, there will be 10,500 athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, down from the 11,300 competitors competing in the 2021 Tokyo Games.