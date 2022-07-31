CWG 2022: 'Best performance' says Lifter Bindyarani Devi after clinching Silver medal2 min read . 06:24 AM IST
Bindyarani Devi had won silver medal for India in the Women's 55kg weightlifting category at the ongoing Common Wealth Games 2022
Bindyarani Devi, who won silver medal in the Women's 55kg category at the ongoing Common Wealth Games 2022, says that it was her career-best performance, according to news agency ANI.
She says, "I am very happy with my performance. I am playing in the first games of my career and I am very happy that I won the silver medal in this,".
Talking about her performance at the CWG she adds "I'm very happy to get a #silver in the first time of playing #CWG. Today was my life's best performance... gold slipped out of my hand. When I was at the podium, I wasn't at the centre, will do better next time."
Bindyarani Devi lifted 86 kg in the third attempt at the snatch round and 116 kg in the final attempt at the clean and jerk round to win India's fourth weightlifting medal of the day.
She had lifted 81 kg in her first snatch attempt and 84 kg in her second attempt and finally nailed 86 kg snatch in her third attempt.
Whereas, In the Clean and Jerk lift category, she lifted 110 kg in her first attempt and failed to lift 114 kg in her second attempt and finally lifted 116kg in her third attempt with ease to claim the silver medal for India.
She lost the chance to win gold at the CWG to Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye who had a combined lift of 203 kg.
2024 Paris Olympics are next on Bindyarani's to-do list, adding that she wants to try her best.
"My next targets are national games, World Championship, Asian Games and then the 2024 Paris Olympics. I'll do better in them," She further adds
The Indian weightlifter set a Commonwealth Games record with her final clean and jerk lift in the women's 55kg category.
With inputs from ANI