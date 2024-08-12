Did the Olympics save the summer? I think it probably did
Jason Gay , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Aug 2024, 07:37 PM IST
SummaryThe Paris Games arrived at a turbulent moment, and the numbers don’t lie: Audiences fell in love. Tom Cruise and Los Angeles have a hard act to follow.
The Olympics even melted Paris. Heading into the Summer Games, we were warned that the elegant host was girding with its notorious aloofness. Residents were fleeing, renting out their flats to profligate foreigners, piling into Citroëns and lighting out for quieter parts unknown.
