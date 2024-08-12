Did the Olympics save the summer? I think it probably did

In the end, the athletes are the story, of course. You can dress up an Olympic fortnight with cameos like Celine Dion and Snoop Dogg but no star is brighter than the athlete seizing the moment, especially one who has toiled away in obscurity and austerity. It’s nice that the brilliant Steph Curry won gold, but it’s hard to beat Hocker’s underdog charge in the men’s 1,500 meters, squeezing through the inside to topple the race’s assumed favorites. Or Faulkner, the Alaskan bike racer who didn’t know how to clip into bike pedals just a few years ago, taking home a pair of golds for Team USA.