Did Vinesh Phogat get ₹16 crore prize money post Paris Olympics? Here’s what wrestler’s husband says

  • Considering Vinesh has landed in India and safely returned to her village in Haryana's Balali on 17 August, there are various suspense that have seen an end.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated19 Aug 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was in tears on receiving the historic welcome at IGI airport following arrival after Paris Olympics. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik can also be seen in the photo.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was in tears on receiving the historic welcome at IGI airport following arrival after Paris Olympics. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik can also be seen in the photo.(PTI)

Amid the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat still taking time to get a hold what she went through for the past 15 days, reports of her receiving cash prize after Paris Olympics are getting attention of the people.

Phogat, who challenged her disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and sought a silver medal on 7 August, was disheartened on 15 August after CAS dismissed her plea.

Ever since she returned to India on 17 August, she has been getting support from all around and getting praised for being a tigress to fight her case.

Also Read | Wrestler Vinesh Phogat gets grand welcome on arrival in Bhiwani | Watch video

However, announcements of cash prize has disturbed her. Following this, her husband Somvir Rathee claimed that few organisations have made the false claims that Phogat got over 16 crore of cash prize.

Somvir Rathee took to X and wrote, “Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just a means to gain cheap popularity.”

Vinesh returns, suspense ends:

Considering Vinesh has landed in India and safely returned to her village in Haryana's Balali on 17 August, there are various suspense that have seen an end.

First, the CAS verdict which made it clear she was disqualified according to the rules written by United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee.

Also Read | How Haryana is preparing for wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s grand welcome

Second, she won't be awarded any silver medal. Third, Vinesh was not involved in any wrongdoing.

And finally she will consider taking her retirement decision back, but for now she wants to absorb what she went through.

Also Read | On Vinesh Phogat’s CAS verdict, Bajrang Punia says, ‘jinko medal chahiye…’

When asked if she would consider to take back her decision, she told the media, as PTI quoted, "This incident is a deep wound, and it will take time to heal. However, the love I have received from my fellow countrymen and my village will help me heal. I will think about whether I want to continue wrestling, but for now, I cannot say what I will do. The courage I have received from people will guide me in the right direction."

With agency inputs.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 11:28 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsDid Vinesh Phogat get ₹16 crore prize money post Paris Olympics? Here’s what wrestler’s husband says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue