Amid the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat still taking time to get a hold what she went through for the past 15 days, reports of her receiving cash prize after Paris Olympics are getting attention of the people.

Ever since she returned to India on 17 August, she has been getting support from all around and getting praised for being a tigress to fight her case.

However, announcements of cash prize has disturbed her. Following this, her husband Somvir Rathee claimed that few organisations have made the false claims that Phogat got over ₹16 crore of cash prize.

Somvir Rathee took to X and wrote, “Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just a means to gain cheap popularity."

Vinesh returns, suspense ends: Considering Vinesh has landed in India and safely returned to her village in Haryana's Balali on 17 August, there are various suspense that have seen an end.

First, the CAS verdict which made it clear she was disqualified according to the rules written by United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee.

Second, she won't be awarded any silver medal. Third, Vinesh was not involved in any wrongdoing.

And finally she will consider taking her retirement decision back, but for now she wants to absorb what she went through.

When asked if she would consider to take back her decision, she told the media, as PTI quoted, "This incident is a deep wound, and it will take time to heal. However, the love I have received from my fellow countrymen and my village will help me heal. I will think about whether I want to continue wrestling, but for now, I cannot say what I will do. The courage I have received from people will guide me in the right direction."